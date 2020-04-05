Battling the Pandemic
They have closed the building, but not the church!
We will continue to reach out to the needy and distressed,
Vowing not one soul left to be missed.
For the church is not a building constructed by man.
It is made of “we the people,” God's message to bring.
The church embodies the God-crafted Temples of the Holy Spirit
Where we all lovingly dwell within.
The cancellation of liturgies, a dramatic move,
New rules or worship set in place, health conditions to protect; we to obey.
Heartbreaking – as it disrupts our Lenten Journey
To have this taken away when we need it most--a bitter irony.
Together we will get through this –
It is not for us to fall into a faithless abyss.
For we Christians are persevering
As our Easter goal we are nearing.
With 2000 years of History behind us,
Our current effort to worship, an added plus.
We can recall times and places
Where we have endured persecution and trouble.
We can still pray, worship, and commune with God –
all together in the great outdoors,
While maintaining social distancing and
Greeting each other with hands folded in prayer,
fingers pointing to heaven,
a simple bow of the head – the Namaste greeting –
Acknowledging, “I recognize the Spirit of God within you.”
Our Faith still alive and flourishing,
carrying us through difficult times.
Our effort shows our resiliency and resourcefulness –
To be together, yet apart, as we cope with our current distress.
We are up to the challenge – Praising God in new and creative ways.
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate