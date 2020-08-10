The House Judiciary hearing chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York was one of the most deplorable and despicable displays of partisanship that I have ever seen. The loathsome venomous assault on Attorney General William Barr televised by the Trump-hating Democrats is an affront to all Americans.
Not only was it a day of grandstanding and false accusations about acts that never occurred, but it showed a total disrespect to the attorney general. These miscreants cloaked in the garb of elected officials belittled, insulted and denied Barr the ability to respond to a majority of their moronic questions.
What was apparent was the fact that the Democrats couldn’t impeach President Trump on legitimate charges so they went after Barr and showed no mercy with their lies and innuendos wasting the taxpayer’s money once again.
The biggest offender was Nadler who castigated Barr and made false accusations and told blatant lies. He did a total disservice to the American people. This man had the audacity to say that Antifa was a fictitious dream made up by Republicans.
The Dems had the unmitigated gall to say the protesters were peaceful but Rep. Jim Jordan refuted that by showing various videos of the rioters burning buildings and fighting police in Portland, Oregan. You would think that would shut down the Democrats but they ignored what everyone saw and kept up their attack.
These so-called representatives of the people showed no shame while acting more like the militant rioters than elected officials. They were not there to get questions answered; they were there to attack the president through the attorney general.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville