While the recent events of the violence towards Black Americans have been shocking and the response has rippled across the world, we know these events are not new. History is there for all of us to read, yet it seems that our progress towards justice is slow. As a white male in my 50s, I've been a supporter of the NAACP for many years and a member at the Aiken branch for five. The mission of the oldest civil rights organization in the country is clear: to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi states, racism shows itself through both racist ideas and racist policies. The violence we’ve seen for years against Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) is a result of racist ideas and racist policies.
I’m writing to let you know that I fully support the recently expressed demands of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP. The Ban the Box initiative has been adopted by 35 states and over 150 cities. The ban allows candidates to be judged first based on their qualifications.
Christopher Hall
Aiken