Residents of South Carolina, like people throughout the nation and the world, long for the return of life as we once knew it. So, it is understandable that certain restrictions be gradually lifted so that South Carolina’s residents and businesses may begin the return to the “new normal.” Naturally, guidelines must always be followed to ensure the safety and health of all people in our state as this process evolves.
However, Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted the ban on people from “hot-spot” infection areas like New Jersey. He has also lifted the requirement for people to self-quarantine for two weeks who have traveled to hot-spot areas.
This is a frightening decision for those who are in the most vulnerable population category. My husband and I are seniors and I am a four-time cancer survivor so we have quarantined ourselves for the past seven weeks in order to avoid infection. We were hoping that gradually we would be able to return to a bit of a normal routine once the infection totals showed a decline. But now, due to Gov. McMaster’s decision to lift the hot-spot restrictions, I don’t see the likelihood of my husband and I returning to even a partial social involvement until we see how the number of newly infected people rises or falls.
The danger of people from hotspots carrying the infection into our communities is as real today as it was weeks ago, and I strongly urge the governor to extend the ban.
Mary Ellen Brush
Aiken