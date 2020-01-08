I am infuriated and frightened by our stupid and narcissistic president's terrorist act of assassination of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. And I am incensed by the recent Aiken Standard front cover featuring Joe Wilson and his support of it.
How insanely stupid. I will not make us safer; it will give them even more reason to hate us and to fight us. What is wrong with you people. I am appalled and frightened. I live here in Aiken, and I want you to know that we don't all support this war mongering. I want people to recognize the possibility that America is acting just as much a terrorist as any of these other country's regimes.
Pulling out of the Iranian nuclear deal, imposing sanctions and now attacking in this manner is no way to wage peace.
Catherine Ryder
Aiken