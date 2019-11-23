It is very sad that yet another religious institution has come under attack; thankfully no one was hurt. Vandalizing the Unitarian Universalist Church in Augusta is an attack on people’s right to practice religion and follow their beliefs, which cannot be deemed OK by a civilized society.
While this attack was aimed at one denomination, its total disregard and lack of respect for that which is held sacred by its believers shows that it could happen to any religious denomination. Thus, it’s an attack on all of us. The entire community must stand together to condemn it and be clear that such acts are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.
Furthermore, the next time we might not avoid injury or deaths. This was a hate crime. It is tragic that there are people who feel it is fine to hate anyone whose beliefs differ from theirs especially when they are not impacted by them. They’re so self-righteous that it never occurs to them that their hatred and the acts it engenders are the poison in the community and not those they disdain. So, while our thoughts are with those victimized by this senseless act, it is its vile perpetrators who need our prayers.
William Schuster
Aiken