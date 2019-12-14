I just read the letter by Mr. Townsend regarding Aiken Regional Medical Center's billing process. I am also having problems. After a visit to the emergency room in May 2018, I was held overnight at Aiken Regional for observation. The treatment was fine; however, I've had an on-going billing dispute with Aiken Regional for well over a year. All of my out of pocket expenses referenced in the EBO were paid in a timely manner with the exception of a $52 charge. This charge was written for one 10 milligram Lipitor tablet. I purchase these same tablets for approximately 3 cents each from my pharmacy.
I've contacted Aiken Regional by phone and in writing numerous times regarding this matter. Finally, a representative in Aiken Regional's Virginia payables department told me verbally that the bill is in error and the correct amount is $3.80. She said they would forward a new invoice for the adjusted amount, which I have yet to receive.
This September, the $52 charge was turned over to a collection agency, who continues to contact me despite additional correspondence explaining the problem to both Aiken Regional and the agency. I will be happy to pay the correct amount when I'm re-invoiced. But, for the record, I will never pay $52 for one Lipitor tablet under any circumstances to anyone.
Frank Hanna
Aiken