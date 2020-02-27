I hear so much garbage and lies in the media that it is very scary how some folks keep saying the same old tropes regarding Trump and Republicans. So, take this simple survey.
Do you believe in the rule of law? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose open borders? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose increased Govt bureaucracy? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose taxpayer support of illegal aliens(health care/welfare)? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose sanctuary cities? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose late term abortion? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose Govt controlled medical care? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose Socialism? A) No B) Yes
Do you believe in the American Dream? A) No B) Yes
Do you oppose Terrorism? A) No B) Yes
Do you think Washington is a swamp? A) No B) Yes
Do you support our police? A) No B) Yes
Do you believe in freedom? A) No B) Yes
Do you think Antifa is a terrorist organization? A) No B) Yes
Do you support deporting criminal illegal aliens? A) No B) Yes
Count up your As and Bs. If you have more Bs, then you should vote for Trump and Republican candidates. Get past your hate for Trump and ignore his tweets (as I do), and only look at what is being accomplished.
If you have more As, well, stick with your socialist candidates, and later kiss your country goodbye.
Deep down, you must realize that will happen. Across the world and history, socialism has always failed and usually becomes a totalitarian state. Bye, bye freedom.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken