ASLetter

I hear so much garbage and lies in the media that it is very scary how some folks keep saying the same old tropes regarding Trump and Republicans. So, take this simple survey.

Do you believe in the rule of law? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose open borders? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose increased Govt bureaucracy? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose taxpayer support of illegal aliens(health care/welfare)? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose sanctuary cities? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose late term abortion? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose Govt controlled medical care? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose Socialism? A) No B) Yes

Do you believe in the American Dream? A) No B) Yes

Do you oppose Terrorism? A) No B) Yes

Do you think Washington is a swamp? A) No B) Yes

Do you support our police? A) No B) Yes

Do you believe in freedom? A) No B) Yes

Do you think Antifa is a terrorist organization? A) No B) Yes

Do you support deporting criminal illegal aliens? A) No B) Yes

Count up your As and Bs. If you have more Bs, then you should vote for Trump and Republican candidates. Get past your hate for Trump and ignore his tweets (as I do), and only look at what is being accomplished.

If you have more As, well, stick with your socialist candidates, and later kiss your country goodbye.

Deep down, you must realize that will happen. Across the world and history, socialism has always failed and usually becomes a totalitarian state. Bye, bye freedom.

Stewart Meyer

Aiken

Tags