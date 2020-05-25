I recently heard Rep. Lee Zeldon of New York ask what the Republicans are going to do about all of the criminal acts and lies committed by Rep. Adam Schiff of California and his cohorts in crime.
He responded with a few things, including that Schiff should resign or be sanctioned but nothing about the criminal charges he his guilty of, which brings me to the question, are politicians above the law?
If a non-politician committed the illegal acts Schiff, Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Schumer and Rep. Nadler committed they’d be in prison. To support my opinion I got this from the Legal Information Institute.
Under U.S. Codes Chapter 47- Fraud and False Statements, SS 1001 it says:
(a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully-
(1) falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or
(3) makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;
Considering that the Coronavirus has taken center stage for the last few months, we as a people cannot let politicians like Schiff who forged Trump’s declassified transcript with the Ukraine president by turning it into his parody get way with his crime. Pelosi, Schumer and Nadler on the other hand lied about having evidence against Trump colluding with Russia tp obstruct justice and interfered in a formal investigation. These miscreants should be removed from office and brought to justice before they do anymore harm to the country.
Gregory J Topliff
Warrenville