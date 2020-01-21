Did you watch or attend the City Council meeting regarding the proposed addition of new lower income apartments near Whiskey Road and Aiken Motorcycle? It would seem that the local business owners and nearby residents think it is a bad idea. Yet, the council voted for it anyway.
Their justification: If we don’t, the county will approve it and we will not get the minor improvements we would like. Since it is now county property, unless the city annexes the site, the county can do whatever they like there without consideration of local congestion or improvements. Of course, the City Council never discussed simply annexing the site and not building anything there.
I have nothing against providing lower rental housing. The location chosen is the problem. I am sure the city would want the extra tax base as well.
The council claims the area provides shopping and recreation within walking distance. Yeah, right. No sidewalks, Whiskey Road is dangerous, a dead mall, some shopping and lots of junk food.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken