This is in response to a letter written by Tyrone McClain.
First, the Jews were fighting Neo-Assyrians, Neo-Babylonians etc. Today they are still fighting to keep that land. Do you have any idea what would happen if it falls to the Arabs?
Read your Bible. Abraham's grandson gave Israel its name; 1,000 years later, Moses came down with the Ten Commandments. If you want to know that history, "The Ten Commandments" comes on television every Easter.
As far as slavery goes, the Jewish law said anyone who mistreats their slaves will be punished. Although I admit it's not the same as freedom, are you aware that the Jewish people were slaves for hundreds of years?
There were more non-Jewish slave owners. Christians owned slaves, and there were no laws for how they were treated.
People honor not a piece of material but what it stands for.
My father took a bullet in the back and my uncle, brother and husband fought so I could be here today to write this letter. As a high school teacher, I had students from other countries who didn't pledge (that was alright) however, they all stood while the pledge was being recited.
The Jews have been under attack from the beginning and we're still fighting anti-semitism (11 killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting).
Don't forget your savior was a Jew.
Laurie Greene
Aiken