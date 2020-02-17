Regarding Roger Rollins' letter about the abortions performed since the Roe vs Wade decision causing a decline in population. Yes, the number of abortions probably has had an effect somewhat on the population numbers. But what is probably causing the greatest population drop is the widespread use of contraceptives and the fact that, for the past 50 years, families have gotten much smaller.
Many couples now have two children, where, in the past, the boomers of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s came from families of four, five or more siblings. Even if you don't count the abortion numbers, the younger population would still be shrinking in size.
Mary Wallace
Aiken