I was very saddened to read from an Aiken Standard a recent article that the slaughter of deer in Woodside Plantation has been OK'd. It is very sad that an alternative solution will not be done.
Humans always want to kill animals because they are an inconvenience to them. They do not want to comprehend it seems, that the animals they are going to kill just because they may eat a few of their flowers and plants, love their lives as much as these people love theirs.
These people could use plants that are deer tolerant or ones they do not like to eat. There is a wide variety of these type of plants.
It's so sad.
Ginger DeHaven
Aiken