Please, Mr. DeVine – an unimpeachable phone call? I must say that your dogged attempts to back Trump have always left me somewhat aghast but this truly is the most amazingly bizarre attempt yet. No defense of what he did but, rather, simply because he didn't pull the trigger, there was no responsibility. With that logic, Nixon shouldn't have been impeached because he was not the one who actually burglarized. I now wait with bated breath your attempt to defend Trump's actions in Syria/Turkey.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken