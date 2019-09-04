In reference to Becky Johnson's letter "Church and state should be separate" I must comment on one remark.
She asks, "Once they achieve a total ban on abortion, what's next on their bucket list?"
Well, as a Presbyterian minister's daughter, she surely knows that if that is the only thing they get done during their entire time in office it will be the most wonderful accomplishment by legislators in the last 50 years.
"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, Before you were born, I set you apart: I appointed you as a prophet to the nations." — Jeremiah 1:5
Mike Stowell
New Ellenton