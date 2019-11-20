Two comments on recent anti-Trump commentary. The first: “Trump has defiled the press”. The second: “How can Trump’s policies in Syria/Turkey be explained?” This is a response to each.
Stating that “Trump has defiled the press” is wrong. The #FakeNewsMedia defiles itself everyday. The latest is the reaction to Trump’s announcement to the nation on the killing of al-Baghdadi. The reaction of the hosts of "Morning Joe” was swift and angry. A contributing commentator criticized Trump’s speech for its “toxic masculinity” (as opposed to the “measured tones” of Barack Obama when he announced the death of Osama Bin Laden). Mika Breshinsky appeared visibly angry as the show proceeded. The Washington Post lamented the passing of al-Baghdadi as an “austere scholar”. On “The View,” Joy Behar expressed dismay that al-Baghdadi had died and not Trump. None could acknowledge that Trump had won a single victory.
The print media led by the New York Times was furious that Trump praised intelligence input leading up to the al-Baghdadi mission and claimed Trump’s removal of American military in Syria had jeopardized the operation.
Nonsense on both counts.
Yes, Trump has criticized past intelligence from the Brennan-Clapper era with good reason. But this is a new era. Moving American forces from ancient hatreds may have saved American lives.
Criticizing Trump’s actions in Syria/Turkey is equally absurd. This is the first president in modern history who wants to save American lives from sacrifice to millennia old warfare and hatred in the Near East. If one American life has been spared, then thank you, President Trump. If he successfully brokers peace between Turkey and the Kurds – while sparing the lives of American military, he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
The writers of the above statements have been misled by #FakeNewsMedia – which continues to defile itself daily with abject Trump hatred. All Americans should expand their news sources. Continue to watch and read your usual sources but expand your horizons with other points of view. Then do what you think is right, not what #FakeNewsMedia – in its intellectual arrogance – thinks is right.
James E. Haviland
Aiken