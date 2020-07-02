Wake up America, Western culture is being destroyed all around us. This cultural revolution started with changes in education of our children. We have minimized history lessons and an understanding of civics. Our universities have outlawed open thought and opinion whereby there is only one answer according to the liberal approach.
Our military leaders have for years only approached operations with the concept of a massive overseas presence while not protecting our own borders from unwanted persons.
Congress is given the lowest of ratings ever for performance. Between the Democrats and Republicans, there is no compromise and only bitterness and distortion of truth between the supposed leaders of our nation.
But when we allow anarchists to burn our cities, tear down memorials to our forefathers who in the past did something significant in the building of this nation, we must look at ourselves, our values and our God-inspired beliefs. What lessons have we learned?
Marxism came into being in early 1900s when the Russian history was destroyed, when the books that children read were purged and replaced with the "only allowable opinions," and when the memorials and statues to previous leaders were destroyed. This resulted in millions of people killed in the name of the state.
This similar approach was followed by ISIS, but we have defeated that bad regime.
Now we just have to look out our windows to see America being destroyed. We need to wake up.
A. Budnick
Aikem