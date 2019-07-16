I consider Jack DeVine a columnist worth reading by both conservatives and liberals. Although his political leaning is obvious, he approaches his subjects with objectivity. That being said, I was dismayed by his latest column, “Kaepernick, Rapinoe, Nike and Independence Day”. He states that because Kaepernick and Rapinoe benefit from being American, they shouldn’t be squandering their opportunity to be positive role models for the younger generation.
America was founded on the principle that we are all equal. If that was our reality, I would agree with Mr. DeVine, but our history confirms the widespread acceptance of inequality based on the issues of race and sexual orientation raised by Kaepernick’s and Rapinoe’s actions, as well as others, such as, gender, religion and ethnicity. Sadly this continues to be true today.
I am encouraged that people like Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe are unwilling to accept the status quo, but force us to confront our reality even when it makes them and us uncomfortable. If this moves our younger generation to become intolerant of discrimination in our past, present and future, America could truly become a country where we are all equal.
Gail Boule
Aiken