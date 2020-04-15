On Feb. 7, after “a long and very good” phone call with China’s president, Donald Trump tweeted, “[Xi] is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus.”
That same day, his administration announced it was sending 18 tons of masks, gowns and respirators to China, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proudly tweeted about it.
More than a month earlier, Trump received the first official notification of China’s outbreak, and U.S. intelligence agencies began including warnings in his daily briefings, including that China was likely lying about the extent of the crisis.
On Jan. 6, the CDC sent a letter to China offering help and asking for a sample of the virus so it could begin developing diagnostic tests and a vaccine. China said no.
The first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed Jan. 21.
To recap: Trump was notified in early January that the virus was spreading and could pose a serious threat to U.S. citizens. He was told that China was lying about its cases and refusing to share a sample.
A month later, Trump spoke with Xi, believed everything he was told, agreed to send our own PPE to China, and tweeted about what a great leader Xi was. Trump did not publicly acknowledge the grave threat to our people until late March.
Everyone in the world – friend or foe – knows how to manipulate our president with flattery and appeals to his ego.
Xi played Trump, and Americans are paying for it.
Karen Gutmann
Aiken