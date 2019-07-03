The recent Kathleen Parker column told us of the American who, with his small plane and private means flew medical supplies to a hurricane devastated Haiti. The man continues to this day flying into remote villages to give aid and build schools for their children.
The story serves as an affirmation of a compassionate and caring America but our country has changed. The daily news going out into the world is about the regularly occurring shootings of our school children and our border guards ordered to take and confine children away from their parents as punishment for seeking asylum. How did we become so mean-spirited?
Maxine Dexter
Aiken