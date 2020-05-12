Jack DeVine’s column on April 29, was a well-written article on mixed metaphors. He chose to mix Pearl Harbor and the war in the Pacific during WWII with our battle against COVID-19. He removed our enemy (Japan), and replaced it with the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was his first mistake. COVID-19 is a silent killer and not at all like our enemies in WWII. You can’t kill COVID-19 with weapons of war. We need a leader like FDR to combat this pandemic and Trump’s feet are too small to fit in FDR’s shoes.
FDR’s continuity of leadership saved America during the Great Depression of the 1930s and WWII in the 1940s. FDR always told the American people the truth.
You can’t trust Trump to tell the truth all the time. Remember when he said anyone can have a test for the virus anytime they want to? That was a total lie. He and his vice president can get a test anytime they want one, this is why Pence was able to visit a hospital without a mask where the protocol was all visitors must wear a mask. Pence, told the media he could be there without a mask because he’s been tested for COVID-19 and everyone around him had been tested; therefore, he can go anywhere without a mask.
Many historians put FDR up there with Abe Lincoln as two of our greatest presidents. All Americans know that FDR was a Democrat, was disabled by polio and did his job from a wheelchair. Imagine for a moment Trump in a wheelchair suffering from a disability like bone spurs – it’s laughable.
Trump does have a disability called malignant narcissism as a syndrome characterized by a narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial features, paranoid traits and ego syntonic aggression. Other symptoms may include an absence of conscience, a psychological need for power and a sense of importance (grandiosity). All of this documented by mental health professionals with knowledge of Trump’s background.
I agree with Mr. DeVine on one aspect: “America’s legendary response to crises is to close ranks – one nation, indivisible, arm-in-arm against the foe” (COVID-19). Luckily, we have an election on Nov. 3 and we, the people, can choose new leaders in the executive branch and the legislative branch. It’s a simple choice: vote blue if you have a clue or vote red and you’re dead (from the virus in our midst). It’s our only chance to do something about this intolerable situation.
Larry Jarrett
Warrenville