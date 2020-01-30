Kobe Bryant's death along with his daughter is truly tragic but I think at the same time John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa who also passed away in the accident should have gotten some recognition.
Mr. Altobelli played college baseball at the University of Houston and went on to coach college baseball for 27 years. Last year, he was named the National Coach of the Year.
His daughter Alyssa also played basketball on a team with Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna.
I think it's sad that he and his family weren't also acknowledged in this terrible tragedy.
Rhana Synak
Aiken