During the early ’70s, The Temptations recorded a song called “Papa was a rolling Stone.” The singer was giving a description of his father’s behavior and sang, "It was the third of September, that day I'll always remember, Yes, I will 'cause that was the day that my daddy died."
Those of us who care about the education of our children in Aiken County, should be saying, “The fifth of September we shall all remember because that was the day the school board of Aiken County turned its back on our children.”
On Sept. 5, the Aiken County School Board achieved a pyrrhic victory with the forced resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.
Dr. Alford has demonstrated his ability to lead and guided this school district in a direction that enhances student achievement and success. His achievements were listed in the newspaper. With all that has been accomplished you have to wonder what these five board members wanted.
It is my hope, as Dr. Martin Luther King stated, one day we will be judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin. Aiken County is a great place to live and educate our children. However, we all should be aware that an institution, be it a church, home, school or school district, will eventually take on and demonstrate the characteristics of its leader(s).
Hatred, spitefulness and racism are very destructive and damaging behaviors and they have no place in a society that is striving to achieve harmony among its inhabitants. Those who are aware of what’s going on and know it was wrong, yet remain silent and quiet, you are seen as part of the problem. Silence does not contribute to change. Two board members said they were doing what their people wanted. Remember perception is real in the mind of the holder.
We have come too far and should not want to return to what it used to be because no one benefits. We don’t have to make Aiken County great again. Aiken County is already a great place. We just have to do what is right and treat others the way we would want to be treated.
Clarence G. Jackson
Aiken