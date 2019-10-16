I congratulate Dr. Sean Alford, the Aiken County Schools teachers and staff, and our students for such impressive academic scores for the 2018-2019 school year. Having been a teacher, principal and administrator in several states, I know full well the hard work and dedication needed to improve each year in our challenging educational environment.
Since Dr. Alford became superintendent in 2015, ACPSD has improved exponentially: Students have new exciting career/learning opportunities (such as world language options, Aiken Scholars Academy, additional STEM and STEAM schools) and are responding with an 80% increase in AP exams taken, increases to 89% on-time graduation rate, increased percentage of primary students meeting proficiency in literacy and numeracy.
We taxpayers have benefitted by the optimization and updating of current school facilities (five years ago, some schools were half empty while others required additional mobile classrooms). Local businesses have benefited with more graduates who are better prepared for work; those businesses have responded by partnering/supporting ACPSD with time, talent and financial resources.
The Oct. 2, 2019, Aiken Standard headline reads, “’E’ is for ‘Excellent.’” The article reads, “Aiken County Public Schools achieved a statewide honor… The district had the highest percentage of excellent, good and average schools among the state’s 10 largest districts… The academic gains in the report card ratings show Aiken County Public Schools are succeeding at record levels… According to the report cards, the district also has the lowest cost per pupil of the 10 largest districts in the state.”
Dr. Alford’s Sept. 8 column in the Aiken Standard was titled, “Delivering on the Promise.” Dr. Alford, you have delivered on the promise. Thank you for your vision and leadership. I, and I’m sure the overwhelming majority of your #OneTeam and the residents of Aiken County, wish you well with whatever organization will be your next challenge. They will be extraordinarily fortunate to have you. Their gain is Aiken County’s loss.
M. Beth Copenhaver
Aiken