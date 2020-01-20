It seems that Aiken County has not only built itself a huge Complex on the Hill for its official business, but is now willing to sell the old Aiken County building to the Wyatt company. The Wyatt desires turning it, along with the old Aiken hospital, into a monstrous hotel, conference center and apartment complex with amenities. It’s overwhelmingly ostentatious for “The South’s Best Small Town.”
The word amenities itself brings to mind a Disney-like playground.
The old Aiken hospital purchase is a done deal, but the fact that Aiken County broke a contract with Lucy Knowles and Martin Buckley to buy and turn the old Aiken County building into a museum to help preserve Aiken’s tremendous legacy and fill it with history is inexcusable. That this could happen shows in reality that the county is more interested in immediate profit and a chance to turn Aiken into New York City South.
One can easily imagine how this will impact the neighbors. Concrete, bricks, noise, widening of the road and glaring signs announcing its grandness will greet newcomers and the neighbors living close to this travesty. There are other places to the west on either side of the road to Augusta, where the “amenities” listed could be built that would enhance the view of those entering Aiken without impacting the beauty of the city.
I truly hope that if Aiken County’s desire turns into a fiasco, the people who desire a place to exhibit more of Aiken’s extraordinary history will succeed and it will far surpass the blatant competitive personality that wants to put a new face to old and beautiful Aiken.
Molly Gray
Aiken