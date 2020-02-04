Will someone tell me why it is so hard for Aiken Regional Medical Centers to get billing right? When you have a procedure and they know about what the procedure costs, they predict what your insurance will pay and presumably tell you what you will pay.
When all that is said and done, you are owed money back. They draw it out so maybe you'll forget. You call them and they tell you they are corresponding with insurance. A vicious circle forms and goes around and around. This has happened many times in dealing with this hospital. Something is really wrong with this hospital and its billing department. Time for a change.
Carol Owens-Rothe
Aiken