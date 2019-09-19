All those serving on the Aiken County School Board should be congratulated for their willingness to serve in a very thankless position. Many qualified people in Aiken have chosen not to run for the board because of the cruel opposition they know they will encounter.
Regarding the recent resignation of Dr. Sean Alford I can’t comment because I don’t know any more than most of the others who did comment. I know there are two sides to every story and most of us only know one side.
I will comment that I know Jason Crane personally and that he is a man of integrity who wants the best for our school children and youth. I am sorry that some of the board members chose to quit rather than continue to help in a difficult situation.
Again I say thanks to all those who continue to serve as well as those who have left the board.
I pray that the citizens of Aiken County will come together in unity for the good of our young people.
Roger Rollins
Aiken