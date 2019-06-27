The June 25 issue of the Aiken Standard had an article titled "City contemplates 'development commission'" describing a commission without a purpose. It goes on to say that a discussion will be held on July 8 to discuss a potential purpose.
I offer two potential subjects that I have offered in the past, for that discussion. The first is to teach fundamental quality management principles throughout the community for the benefit of individuals, families and organizations and the second is the conversion of the University Parkway area into a research, education and health care campus in a way that provides inviting space for all to expand. Two brief explanations follow:
First: In the early 1990s we lived in the Greenwood area for three years. While there I was honored to serve on the Piedmont Excellence Process Board. PEP was an organization of community leaders dedicated to learning and teaching quality management principles to the community for its collective benefit. This initiative had positive results. When we moved back to Aiken I made unsuccessful attempts to start a similar process here.
The lack of success of that attempt does not mean that it was not a good idea. Part of the problem at that time was there was no one source that could be consulted that defined and explained the fundamental breadth of quality management subject matter. That subject matter breadth has since been defined and explained in a book available on Amazon titled “The Feller Transform.” The information in that publication could be the base of knowledge that could make our population more valuable to themselves, their families and potential employers. Once that base is understood a lifetime could be spent exploring the depths of that subject matter.
Second: My second suggestion concerns the conversion of the University Parkway areas into a research, education and medical treatment campus that is attractively designed for expansion. This would require a commission that is prepared to among other things:
1) Identify ownership of all undeveloped land along University Parkway.
2) Develop a methodology to obtain control of that land.
3) Create and complete a visioning process that defines the future desired state of the available land.
4) Hire resources to design the necessary infrastructure to support the vision.
5) Market the vision supported by a population that has a fundamental understanding of quality management principles
The forgoing is intended to be helpful. I would be happy to discuss these items further if anyone is interested. I suggest that these two topics be on the agenda for the path forward meeting scheduled for July 8.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken