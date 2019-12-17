In response to County Council Chair Gary Bunker’s comments on litter in Aiken County last week, I wholeheartedly agree that the litter situation is getting worse. It surely is an embarrassing situation to have visitors, and potential new businesses and international companies witness the amount of litter along our road sides. I can speak on this topic as I and 30 of my neighbors pick up 6.5 miles of roadway every six weeks.
This last Wednesday yielded 48 bags of trash including 473 beer cans or bottles and 81 liquor, wine or nip bottles as well as several car parts from recent accidents. We could have hundreds more volunteers picking up litter but that still doesn’t address the root of the problem.
Mr. Bunker is correct in saying this problem is a cultural issue, however, slacking off on the fines (as our representatives implemented in May 2018) and not being proactive in ticketing those offenders is sending a message that we really don’t care, go ahead and throw out your litter. There are laws on the books against open bed trailers and pickup trucks hauling untethered, uncovered trash and debris, but how many tickets are being issued for this offense?
The construction debris alone along the roadsides is incredible. Look at the cardboard boxes lining Whiskey Road south of Chukker Creek especially. It would be interesting to see how many more litter tickets were written since this lowered fine passed in May 2018.
Correcting the cultural issue starts in the elementary schools. We can’t just use “culture” as an excuse. Young people are concerned with the environment and oceans more now than ever before. Now is the time to enforce the economic impact that litter has on our environment starting in elementary school.
This is not a one-time a year litter presentation, this means finding 15 minutes a day every day to interject this topic into daily academics. Surely the board of education can work on a simple plan to address this in our schools. Seeing the litter thrown on the roads around the entrance to our schools is even more appalling. The kids see this through the bus windows and know it is acceptable practice.
With more litter discussion in schools, maybe, just maybe kids will go back to their parents with what they learned and tell them not to throw out their cup or cigarette butt. Aiken is better than this and we should be promoting the subject and enforcing the law of no littering more often.
Sandy Staiger
Aiken