As a person whose family has called Aiken home since the late 1800s, I know a thing or two about the change and development of our town.
We all know the saying “If you’re lucky enough to live in Aiken, you’re lucky enough,” the slogan that so wonderfully describes our small Southern town. And while I agree with it wholeheartedly, I also feel it is necessary to know its rich history.
It started in the late 19th century when Thomas Hitchcock (who's name is honored by our town's treasured protected woodland) and William C. Whitney wanted to escape the harsh winters of the north. Hitchcock’s wife Louise was already familiar with Aiken due to her aunt who lived here and would bring Louise for visits.
When Thomas and Louise married, they decided to set up their winter home in Aiken because of the warmer climate and fantastic conditions for horses. Along with his wife and horses Hitchcock also convinced his friend William Whitney to join him as well and thus the Winter Colony was born. Hitchcock and Whitney weren’t the only famous names to grace Aiken. Just a few of those names that called Aiken home were George H. Bostwick, James B. Eustis, Madeleine Astor, William Kissam Vanderbilt, Seymour H. Knox II and his sister Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers and Hope Goddard Iselin, who bequeathed Hopelands Gardens to the city upon her passing.
Mr. and Mrs. Iselin had started building their winter property in Aiken (on what is Hopelands Gardens) around the turn of the century. Even though they only wintered here, the Iselin’s loved and cared a great deal for Aiken.
This wasn’t the only gift she gave to our great city.
The story goes that Hope had won a great sum of money playing poker with her friends. Upon her great windfall she wanted to donate it to a local church, but at the time none of the churches wanted the "tainted" funds. So not to squander her winnings the Iselins decided to put the money to good use by starting the Aiken Hospital and Relief Society. In 1917, to the cost of almost $45,000 ($856,961.72 in 2019), the Aiken Hospital and Relief Society was opened.
According to the article from the Journal and Review (precursor to the Aiken Standard) the location for the hospital was a “natural view from the knoll” and “we doubt that if in all Aiken a more beautiful and appropriate location could have been made for the healing of the sick and the recuperation of the convalescent.” The article goes on to say that the hospital is the city’s pride, “a princely gift from princely people,” something “our winter residents place their love and appreciation for Aiken in an enduring monument.” This monument is on the verge of being torn down, unless we all make a collective effort to save the old hospital.
As you can see Mrs. Iselin had a great deal of respect and love for Aiken. She was one of the people who helped found the Aiken we know and love today. In fact, you could say her contributions helped us win the South's Best Small Town by Southern Living magazine. Without history and without her contributions, (the old hospital among them) and other winter residents' contributions, Aiken wouldn’t be Aiken. History is what built our wonderful small town and history is what it will survive on.
Jacob Ellis
Aiken