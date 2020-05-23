Look again at the Old Aiken Hospital. Gaze upward, along the frieze of the building designed by Willis Irvin and built in 1936. Do you see the masonry Tudor roses and Greek pilasters? They flank the words “Aiken County Hospital.” Unfortunately, the Hospital historical marker makes no mention of these emblems, although they are two of the most iconic symbols of the Arts and Crafts movement. The Arts and Crafts movement was progressive in its aim to help the victims of industrialization and expand democracy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries by drawing from the best of the social and aesthetic past. Supporters of the movement, many wealthy and of social status, idealized the periods of Tudor England and Ancient Greece, represented by the Tudor Rose and Greek pilaster. Some Arts and Crafts advocates found inspiration in Englishman Sir Thomas More’s book Utopia and Plato’s Republic, creating their own experiments in utopian living. They included Byrdcliffe Colony in New York, Tyrolean Colony in California, Rose Valley in Pennsylvania, and, in the picturesque, health resort town of Aiken, South Carolina, steeped in American Colonial and African American culture, the Aiken Winter Colony.
In Aiken, William C. Whitney, a leading political reformer and a founder of the Colony, Thomas Hitchcock, and other colonists patronized Schofield “Colored” Normal and Industrial School, renowned for craftsmanship in blacksmithing, masonry, caning, carpentry, and printing. Aiken hotels, stores, the city government, and clubs utilized the printing services provided by Schofield. Edith Hope Goddard Iselin, a Colony leader, served as Director at Schofield for several years. Afterwards, Iselin helped establish Fermata, an all-girls school grounded in Arts and Crafts precepts founded by Marie Eustis Hofmann, wife of pianist and Romantic virtuosi Josef Hofmann. In 1930, the Fermata Horse Show provided $500 in proceeds to Bettis Academy, an African American industrial training school. The Fermata Gymnasium and numerous colony structures were built by local African American craftsmen McGhee and McGhee. Other Colonists employed African American, Augusta-based architects Scroggs and Ewing.
With its Tudor Rose and Greek pilaster emblems, the Old Aiken Hospital memorializes Aiken when it was a model community inspired by the progressive Arts and Crafts movement. Recently, Aiken County Council voted to sell the Old Aiken Hospital and property to 828 Richland Avenue Associates LLC. If the redevelopers adaptively reuse the Old Aiken Hospital, the censorship of Aiken history and the disdain for human liberty, equality, and commitment to the general welfare stops. Aiken possesses a usable past.
Mandy Drumming
Aiken