The coronavirus has affected the lives of every citizen in the U.S., and throughout the world. For most Americans, this virus just requires us to be more diligent in our social life, some travel restrictions and additional precautions in our work environment. However, for many others this virus has been devastating – both physically and financially.
There have been many reports of citizens stepping up to help their neighbors and friends in need. This includes the time to volunteer talents, deliver food to needy and monetary donations. From what I have seen and read, it appears these efforts have come from everyday people who are not financially affluent but want to share what they have.
What about the other end of the spectrum, the thousands of pro athletes and movie stars who are financially affluent and earning $20, $30, $50 million a year? You don't hear too much about them. Granted, there are many who have contributed part of their salary to assist those less fortunate, but that seems is a disappointing small percentage. Imagine the tremendous things that could be accomplished if these athletes/actors donated 10% of their income.
Ken Phipps
Aiken