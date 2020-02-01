Jan. 22 was recognized recently as National Sanctity of Human Life Day, marking the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Aiken Standard included an article titled “What the 2020s hold for boomers.” The article noted that soon “the number of seniors (65 million) is expected to surpass that of children age 13 and under (58 million) for the first time, according to Census Bureau projections.” The only cause hinted at was that people are living longer. Seems to be concerned about money and people to care for the elderly.
Here’s another interesting statistic, not mentioned in the article or in most major news sources. Since the Roe vs. Wade decision allowing abortion, there have been 61,628,584 babies (and counting) killed by abortion in the U.S. Apparently there wasn’t any concern about caring for the young ones. That number, or abortions in general, was not mentioned in the article on the shrinking size of our younger population. Suppose there’s a connection somewhere? Just asking.
Roger Rollins
Aiken