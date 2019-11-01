I write to ask all Aiken District 3 voters to support Kay Brohl in the race for City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Kay and I have known each other for over two decades and have enjoyed many great conversations about our fair city. She has been a keen observer and a careful study; always eager for information. Indeed, Kay is a lifelong learner and has proven that she truly loves to listen to the ideas, issues and concerns; as well as the achievements and successes of others. She has the rare abilities to have a conversation, to understand a problem and to collaborate on a solution. Aiken is a town rich in diversity, with so many opportunities going forward. Kay is what Aiken needs now and as we look towards that future.
Her associations and friendships, her professional experience and her municipal and civic volunteer work have broadened her perspectives all while each has benefitted from her unique abilities to bring people together to help solve problems and overcome challenges.
She seeks opportunities for agreement, not argument. She builds bridges, not barriers. She makes friends, not foes. In today’s America, those are the type of people we should hope will step forward to represent us, and we are fortunate that Kay is doing so.
So I urge you to go to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote for Kay Brohl for Aiken City Council. Voter turnout will be very low. Your vote for Kay will make a difference.
Philip Merry
Aiken