Aiken has generations of native sons and I am considered such by many “immigrants” from other states.
One of those “immigrants” is my mother-in-law, Lois Snyder Isiminger. Moma Lois and Dave came South from West Virginia in 1984 to stay warm, retire and enjoy life. Moma Lois’s story is special to us but I am sure many of the immigrants have similar stories.
Moma Lois grew up in Washington, Pennsylvania, 92 miles from my mother, Jean Wenzel Butler’s hometown. My mother was an immigrant too.
Moma Jean immigrated because of the kaolin industry opportunities for her dad. Moma Lois immigrated as the result of SRP opportunities for Dave.
Growing up on a farm, she and her sister Helen and brother Pete drew lots of attention as smart fun-loving kids. Lois bloomed into a beautiful young lady, and, as fate would have it Moma Lois fell for a barrel-chested handsome guy.
Moma Lois’s dad never had a vote in the situation as strong-willed as Moma Lois had become. Dave enlisted in the Air Force and Moma Lois met him in Louisiana for a wedding. He went to England to do aerial surveying, and she went to Pennsylvania. Dave returned home and with GI Bill in hand, they headed for Texas A&M.
Dave earned a Civil Engineering degree with Moma Lois likely knowing as much civil engineering as Dave (Moma Lois peaked at five civil engineers in her brood). After graduation, Moma Lois and Dave started their career in Newark, Delaware. Even though the diploma and the paycheck were in Dave’s name, it was “their” career.
As life would have it, babies started showing up. Civil Engineer No. 2, Dave Jr., came to the 30-year-old couple. What better time for DuPont to have a layoff. So these immigrants headed from Delaware to Seattle, having faith that they would find a paycheck, then crossed the country back to Delaware when DuPont called Dave.
Civil Engineer No. 3, Chris Ann, came along. The next 20 years were overflowing with life experiences while raising the kids. Vacations out West with a camper made memories. Masonic Lodge activities were regular family events. Visits home to the farm kept them in touch with their roots.
They relocated to West Virginia and a catastrophe occurred with the destruction of their home by fire. All was lost but this immigrant fueled the family recovery with her unwavering determination.
Kidney surgery slowed her up for a while.
Opportunity came and starting a new life in a foreign land called South Carolina made sense. Chris Ann had relocated to South Carolina and fell for a native son. Civil Engineer No. 2 and his new family soon immigrated too. Then Civil Engineer No.4 entered the story.
As an older guy, 30-something, I was not worthy of Chris Ann’s folks’ favor, but in the South “Yes Ma’am” and “No Ma’am” win the day. The immigrants saw potential in me and so we all blinked and 20 years passed with the immigrants being blessed with four grandchildren including Civil Engineer No. 5.
Moma Lois led during those 20 years while overcoming leukemia and heart bypass surgery, with a heart valve replacement for good measure. Dave left us two years ago and we miss him a lot. Moma Lois is persevering at 90, and this native son is thankful for her.
Happy Birthday Moma Lois.
Tommy Butler
Aiken