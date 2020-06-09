Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of MetroCreative

Veteran Banners

(A Tribute to Aiken's Finest)

Colorful banners, mounted high

Catching the attention of those passing by.

Names and faces of hometown heroes,

This well-deserved tribute we propose.

Acknowledging service and sacrifice

To those who freely paid the price.

Each branch of service represented–

Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines,

from privates to generals

and all ranks in between.

Covering all wars including this century–

Wars embedded within each citizen's memory,

from World War II to Vietnam

to our more recent conflicts

in Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The strength of America is in her people.

These few did not seek honor, glory or fame

Signing up willingly when the need came.

This bold citizenry, our country's pride

Now dutifully honored and remembered

Their bravery, service, and memory–

Valor acknowledged and never to be denied.

As you pleasantly walk down our streets,

For each new face and name you meet,

Whisper a prayer of thanks

For all who served in our military ranks.

These tribute banners so fittingly on display

From Memorial Day to Independence Day

To all our brave veterans we offer a smart salute.

It's our way of saying “Thank you for your service.”

Remembering our veterans is an honorable thing to do!

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate

Tags