Veteran Banners
(A Tribute to Aiken's Finest)
Colorful banners, mounted high
Catching the attention of those passing by.
Names and faces of hometown heroes,
This well-deserved tribute we propose.
Acknowledging service and sacrifice
To those who freely paid the price.
Each branch of service represented–
Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines,
from privates to generals
and all ranks in between.
Covering all wars including this century–
Wars embedded within each citizen's memory,
from World War II to Vietnam
to our more recent conflicts
in Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan.
The strength of America is in her people.
These few did not seek honor, glory or fame
Signing up willingly when the need came.
This bold citizenry, our country's pride
Now dutifully honored and remembered
Their bravery, service, and memory–
Valor acknowledged and never to be denied.
As you pleasantly walk down our streets,
For each new face and name you meet,
Whisper a prayer of thanks
For all who served in our military ranks.
These tribute banners so fittingly on display
From Memorial Day to Independence Day
To all our brave veterans we offer a smart salute.
It's our way of saying “Thank you for your service.”
Remembering our veterans is an honorable thing to do!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate