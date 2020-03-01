My wife and I recently had the great pleasure of participating in a public tour of the Savannah River Site. We were intrigued about the "Bomb Plant" as it is sometimes called ever since we first heard about it after our arrival in Aiken more than 10 years ago. We really wanted to know more about it and eagerly bided our time until we became U.S. citizens, and would be allowed on a tour.
Late 2018 we at last became "proud" American citizens, but almost immediately thereafter my wife became very ill, and as result we were only able to register for a tour now. This illness has
resulted in my wife becoming wheelchair bound – so I phoned and asked Mr Bob Bonnett if would still be possible to do a tour.
"We exclude nobody if we can help it, I'll make sure we have a disability accessible bus available that day," he said.
When the day and time arrived it was raining heavily, Bob came out in that and helped me get my wife out of the car and loaded into the bus
as dry as possible. Now we had some issues getting the chair lift on the bus closed. The driver (also a Bob) worked hard to sort it out – all the while keeping up a friendly banter with my wife reassuring her that she need not worry.
Eventually, after quite a delay we got started and the other people on the tour with us were marvelous – not a word of complaint about the delay that we had inadvertently caused. Loading and unloading a wheelchair takes time at each stopping point – nobody minded. SRS people we interacted with along the way (particularly the ecology lab people) really did well to cover their presentation for us in a limited time to help get the tour time frame back on schedule.
All in all we had a great tour, and now have a way better understanding of the SRS.
Thanks especially to Bob Bonnett for making us feel so welcome and providing us with such an interesting insight into what SRS is all about. Bob our bus driver for all his hard work on that chair lift and, finally thank you to our other tour participants for your understanding and good company.
Keith and Christina Crawley
Aiken