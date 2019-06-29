On Sunday morning I lost my wallet. Not the left-in-your-other-pants lost; I mean look everywhere, wife looks everywhere, back to the store – no luck lost.
While I was contemplating my lot in life and all the ramifications of a lost wallet: cancel debit card, credit card, new driver's license, Social Security card, etc., my wife says there’s a man outside who wants to talk with me.
With a puzzled look I go around the house and see this man walking up the driveway holding something in his hand. It’s my wallet he’s got my wallet. So as he’s handing me my wallet he says he found it laying on end in the middle of the highway close to the store. I’m amazed, euphoric, relieved, thankful, etc.
I quickly run through it and everything’s there. I must have looked puzzled. This man said the same thing happened to his son but with a cellphone. I’m speechless as I shake his hand and keep saying thank you over and over. I can’t believe someone would go to the trouble to pick up this thing in the road, decide he doesn’t mind getting involved, find the address and hand-deliver it to my house. Who does this kind of thing anymore?
This fine citizen does it that’s who. How fortunate I am that someone with these morals crossed my path. He didn’t ask for anything in return; just handed me my wallet and told me about his son so I wouldn’t feel like such an idiot. The problem is, in my awe-stuck state I didn’t get his name. It dawned on me as he was driving off into the sunset – well actually it was about 9:30 a.m. – I don’t know who he is, didn’t offer him anything for his trouble, can’t send him a Thank You card – nothing.
So I want to publicly thank this fine man. Not only did I get my wallet back with everything intact but it restored my faith in mankind. With the news in the media we are bombarded with bad news and the seemly endless decline in humanity. It is so easy to become cynical and untrusting. But this random act of kindness has restored my faith in my fellow man. There are good people in this world and I had the pleasure to meet one, a modern-day Good Samaritan.
Richard Boothe
Aiken