Celebrating 75 years since that Memorial Day in 1945
V-E Day had just been declared.
The war in Europe was over! Peace at last!
We honored the veterans who returned victorious
The celebration that day was glorious.
Soldiers safely back home ready to go on with their lives
Some to school, some to established careers, freedom to thrive.
We mourn the others, the fallen who did not return,
Some buried in foreign lands where they fell, no stories to tell.
Some came home in flag draped coffins –
These especially to be remembered, never to be forgotten.
Memorial Day has its origins in the Civil War.
This war claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history.
War at what cost? So many lives lost.
One of the earliest observances of Memorial Day was organized
By freed slaves in Charleston in 1865,
Less than a month after the Confederate surrender,
A moment that led to the established of our
National Cemeteries.
Originally called Decoration Day
Gravesites were decorated with flags and flowers
Where families gathered to pray and remember
Those whose bodies now lie in almost every city,
village or hamlet in our land.
Let us not forget those who returned wounded and disabled,
Who now stand at attention or who sit in wheelchairs in parade sidelines
Each veteran offering a smart salute as Old Glory passes by.
It is fitting to honor those who paid the price and gave us the reason
For this holiday as it launches the beginning of the summer season.
Let’s not forget our current citizen soldiers.
Gowned and masked who took up arms to fight
This coronavirus, some even losing their own lives.
Let us never forget their sacrifice.
Joan Lacombe
Aiken’s Poet Laureate