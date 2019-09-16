Recently there have been several pieces in the paper regarding the redevelopment of the old county building area. When I read the article in the Aug. 29 edition of the Aiken Standard about the city giving WTC LLC, the developer, a $12.5 million bailout, my reaction was “You cannot be serious.” This is a private venture that will be owned and run by a private party and the city wants to give them $12.5 million of taxpayer dollars.
Recall that in 2019 a Kentucky-based firm, the Marian Group, was going to develop this area without any local taxpayer bailout that I can recall. They were going to build 150 apartments including a playground, greens pace and parking lots. They were going to get some funding from the state but no local bailout. They even changed their original proposal to meet local concerns. In addition they were even going to make some use of the old hospital building itself. They withdrew their proposal after the city kept moving the goal posts on them to the extent that the city failed to meet a deadline set by the city itself. Basically our local leaders had a perfectly good redevelopment offer with no local taxpayer involvement and they ran the Marian Group off. Nice job.
City officials claim that the latest proposal by WTC will create a market impact of $240 million over 20 years. It would be real interesting to see how these numbers were arrived at. They seem to be pie in the sky to me. The city also proposes to give WTC LLC $1 million in proposed and needed downtown stormwater funds. They also propose going into hock borrowing $1.175 million against 20 years worth of hotel accommodations taxes. In addition the city wants to use money from everybody’s favorite, the accommodation tax. This all adds up to highly speculative bad deal for city taxpayers.
I am sure that other local apartment complex owners and hotel owners are thrilled that the city is giving one of their competitors a bailout. The city should say thanks but no thanks to WTC LLC and get on the phone to the Marian Group and see if they can get them back on board without local taxpayer money.
Ted Eno
Aiken