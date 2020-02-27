This is it. South Carolina’s big week in the national political spotlight.
The state’s Democratic presidential primary comes on Leap Day, Feb. 29, and is seen as crucial to any candidate wanting to take a big leap toward the nomination. With Super Tuesday just three days after, the winner here could get a major boost.
A key factor in South Carolina will be the vote of African Americans, who traditionally make up more than 60% of the Democratic Party electorate. Will they stand by former Vice President Joe Biden as has been the theory all along? Will Sen. Bernie Sanders find support he heretofore has not had among black voters? Will support for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg be a factor even though he has bypassed the South Carolina primary?
What these voters do has never been more significant. For the first time, more than a million people of color are registered to vote in the state.
And a study by WalletHub says the state’s African American population is third in political engagement among the states. With 1 being the most engaged, South Carolina ranks:
• 11th in black voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
• 14th in black voters turnout in the 2018 midterm elections.
• 9th in black voter registration in the 2016 presidential election.
• 18th in black voter registration in the 2018 midterm elections.
• 1st in proportional representation of blacks in the state legislature.
• 1st in proportional representation of blacks in national party conventions.
For the full report, visit wallethub.com.
Another recent study found that beyond the overall African American vote, the key for Democrats is the vote of black women and other women of color, in South Carolina and beyond.
The study by the Center for American Progress – a progressive think tank based in Washington – examined the growing electoral power of women of color in the U.S. electorate. “Women of Color: A Collective Powerhouse in the U.S. Electorate” notes that the number eligible women of color voters has increased by 59% since 2000 – a gain of more than 13 million potential voters.
The study found that among women of color, African Americans constitute the largest and most politically active demographic of women-of-color voters. At least 15 million black women are voting-age U.S. citizens and black women typically turn out to vote at higher rates than any other group of women.
As much as Democrats are targeting black voters – and the loyal block of African American women – they are not alone. President Donald Trump will be keeping an eye on the numbers too.
The president consistently argues that he has done more for African Americans than any Democrat, and there are those believing his message is resonating in a way that could earn him more black support than in 2016.
All eyes will be on the Democrats this week in breaking down how African Americans vote in the Democratic primary as a bellwether for what is going to happen in the days following in other states and in the remainder of the campaign.
And while South Carolina is likely to remain a “red” state and vote for Trump in November, no matter what black voters do, the impact of the votes of African American men and women in swing states such as Pennsylvania could have major impact on Election Day.
Trump got an estimated 8% of the African American vote in 2016. If he is able to increase that by just a couple of points, depending on the size of the black vote, there could be significant impact.
As CNN’s Van Jones stated: “Warning to Democrats: What (Trump) was saying to African Americans can be effective … We’ve got to wake up, folks. There’s a whole bubble thing that goes on … I think what you’re going to see him do is say, ‘You may not like my rhetoric, but look at my results and my record for black people.’ If he narrow casts that, it’s going to be effective.”
— Times and Democrat, Orangeburg