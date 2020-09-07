The debate over personal identification most often centers around issues of voting and ID theft. But there is another important identification matter facing South Carolinians.
Residents wanting to fly commercially, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation will have to have a new identification card – and until the coronavirus emergency, the deadline to get the new ID was a month away on Oct. 1.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced in March: “Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the Department of Homeland Security, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, is extending the Real ID enforcement deadline beyond the current Oct. 1, 2020, deadline. I have determined that states require a 12-month delay and that the new deadline for Real ID enforcement is Oct. 1, 2021.”
After that date, a South Carolina driver’s license or identification card must have a gold star to show it is a Real ID if the holder wants to do certain things.
The Real ID will be needed if you do not have another federally approved identification (valid U.S. passport or military ID) to use for those purposes.
The Real ID driver’s license or identification card is optional.
You will not need a Real ID driver’s license or identification card to do any of the following:
• Drive
• Vote
• Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)
• Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e., a post office)
• Access a hospital or receive life-saving services
• Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)
New South Carolina driver’s licenses and identification cards, some of which are compliant with Real ID, are now available for purchase through the Department of Motor Vehicles. The Real ID costs $25. The new cards are valid for no more than eight years.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to standardize government-issued identifications, like driver’s licenses.
South Carolina lawmakers resisted at first, but passed a law in 2018 approving the licenses because of concerns residents might not be able to fly.
So the coronavirus has provided another reprieve – albeit a brief one. And as much as the extension makes sense with SCDMV operating with limited ability to serve the normal volume of clients, the people of the state should come to grips with Real ID, get one and move ahead.
— Times and Democrat, Orangeburg