Determination may be described as the resoluteness of having made a firm decision to do something and being resolved not to deviate or navigate away from the path at the end of which is the achievement of a sought-after goal. Often, there are a number of things an individual has to overcome on the path to achieve a specific goal. Determination is a source of inward energy that can be utilized to raise the person to the level to effectively operate above hindrances. Determination can propel the individual to a position to stair-step to the level where he or she finds success.
Generally, determination is fueled by a goal. This description naturally begs for the acknowledgement of a very relevant back-of-the-mind question: At what age does a person develop the capacity to put determination into action as a part of a conscientious and consistent effort? An individual's determination can make less impactful any distraction that may enter the path on which a person is traveling to achieve a sought-after goal.
In life, a number of despairing occurrences and circumstances can invade and effectively alter an individual's path toward projected success. What could be a resolute response to distractions or objects that can aggressively intercept the motivation of a determined person?
At birth, an instinct or determination is deposited in the child; the child has a natural, built-in capacity to do "something in the given moment in a predetermined and proficient manner. The child is driven to tenaciously satisfy his or her want(s)."
Caution: This behavior looks a lot like and is often confused with hardheadedness, stubbornness, low-attention, steadfastness and the like. Redirecting this type of determination requires intentionality from the observing adult. If only this energized drive and determination could be harnessed or reserved in some sort of containment to be spread out strategically over the child's years of schooling (preschool through the college and post-college years). A calculated dispensing of focused determination can land an individual in an attention-getting career.
How can parents and schools (and community partners) collaborate to instill in the child determination-building behaviors and habits? The U.S. would be well-endowed with a population of highly intelligent and skilled citizens. Such feat would ensure a space for America in a world-premiere, highly-productive community.
For the reader's pontification and consideration, several premises are offered to minimize disparaging elements that could intercept the person's drive and determination:
1. Automatic and systematic redirection. Minor as well as major interceptions must be counteracted with a corresponding potent resolve in real time. Patience is often underutilized during the child's determination to achieve his or her one-track-mind goal. Distractions must be addressed without delay. Recognize that problems will surface. Learn how to design strategies to overcome them. The initial path toward the achievement of the specific goal has to be recovered immediately so as not to lose focus. Usually a constant adult-response of redirection will clear the noncompliant behavior.
2. The presentation of immediate verbal and tangible rewards on an ongoing and regular basis. This approach is traditional. It has been practiced by generations and generations of parents. The fundamental premise is that the child receives a reward for compliant behavior. There is an opposing approach to this method called punishment. In other words, if the child does not comply with the parent's demand, it should be met with punishment. The reward approach is designed to move the child to automatically learning to operate in a pattern or desirable behavior. Over time (ideally in a short period) the child's natural tendencies will be fueled by the instinctive motivation to achieve the worthwhile goal.