As we have gone a few weeks without many of the things we enjoy doing and people we enjoy seeing, we have at least considered what things we truly value in life.
At least, I hope we have. Maybe we have been deprived of some of the things that we value, and maybe we have had the opportunity to dedicate more time with the people and things that we really value. Maybe it’s been a little bit of both.
Between Palm Sunday and Jesus’s crucifixion, we find many stories that can help us deal with difficult times. Jesus knew he would die, and even though he knew he would be raised, he also emphasized that he would not always be with his disciples. In these stories and teachings, we see Jesus’s sense of doing things for the last time.
During this week, Jesus was in a friend’s house and a woman came to him with expensive ointment or perfume, and she poured it on Jesus’s head. His disciples were incensed because the perfume could have been sold and the money given to help people in need.
But Jesus says, “Why do you trouble the woman? For she has done a beautiful thing to me. 11 For you always have the poor with you, but you will not always have me. 12 In pouring this ointment on my body, she has done it to prepare me for burial. 13 Truly, I say to you, wherever this gospel is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will also be told in memory of her” (Matthew 26:6-13 ESV). Sure enough, all four gospels have some version of this story.
Yes, the money could have been given to the poor, and we should always be aware of what we can do for those in need. It was easy for the disciples to say that, because it wasn’t their perfume. To them, its value was what it could be traded for and what it could be used to do. It was a commodity.
But for the woman, it was invaluable. Perhaps it was a gift or at the very least it was something that required great saving and care. On the market, it was worth a lot of money; but in her heart it was priceless. It wasn’t a commodity to be traded; it was a gift to be given. She chose to give it to Jesus.
At my house, we have a chocolate chip cookie in the freezer. Why? Well, my wife and daughter made cookies last week, and when we got down to the last cookie, my daughter decided that she wanted to give it to her grandmother in Atlanta. Obviously we couldn’t do that, so she said to put it in the freezer.
I’m not even sure how a chocolate chip cookie tastes after it’s been in the freezer but that one cookie is set aside as a gift. It’s not something we can devour and then replace. It’s special in what it is, where it came from and who it’s for. It’s priceless not because we want to keep it but because we want to give it.
Maybe in recent weeks you’ve discovered what in your life is priceless. Maybe you’ve gained an appreciation for things or people or you’ve found things that are priceless because you can give them. This woman gave one last gift to Jesus as she saw him for the last time. The ones who questioned her gift probably would have questioned Jesus’s gift as well. Why now? Why give up your life, Jesus, if you can do so much more healing, so much more teaching?
Maybe he could have set aside the cross for a while but he gave his gift to us then, and it is a gift of infinite value. Just as this woman gave a gift that was supposed to overpower the stench of death, Jesus has given us his gift to overcome the stench of sin.
Do we have gifts that we are holding onto for another time? Priceless gifts that we can give to those we love. Maybe those gifts are as simple as words or hugs. Maybe we are wondering if we will get to have one last conversation or one last hug.
Some scholars say that this woman was Mary Magdalene. Maybe, but in John’s gospel, after Jesus is resurrected, Mary embraces him and he says, “do not cling to me.” Maybe she was trying to have one last hug but the good news of the resurrection is that there is not one last hug.
We should give our priceless gifts while we can but thanks to Jesus’s gift, we know that we’ll never give them for the last time. Thanks be to God for that.