It’s a beautiful spring day in Aiken. And it’s Earth Day, celebrated around the globe during the third week of April. This is the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day which was observed on April 22, 1970.
Living in Aiken we enjoy the vibrant life of our community and advantages of living here.
The current virus constraints notwithstanding, we enjoy the benefits of living in a Tree City USA community. While growing up on the flat lands of the Midwest prairie, I learned as a child that trees will grow when planted, but frequently struggle if left unaided by our human hands. Similarly here in Aiken we benefit from the hands of others who planted our trees years ago.
Caring human hands are also key to our local natural beauties. Many of those caring hands come together each year to celebrate Earth Day in Aiken. Although our Earth Day festival has been canceled this year, we can all consider several tenets of Earth Day:
• Be a shepherd and good steward. Using our natural resources in a way that preserves and embellishes will ensure they remain here for our children and grandchildren.
• Be a conservationist. Recognize that wasting resources is not a right. We can still be great consumers. We need to ensure we are also informed and then make the best possible decisions as we use our resources.
• Be respectful of science and technology, and the innovation that pushes our boundaries forward. Many advances improve our health, happiness and quality of life. The best advances also consider the use of energy and other resources, while minimizing adverse effects on our environment.
• Be curious about emerging energy options, including solar and electric powered vehicles. Future advances in battery storage could greatly expand the daily use of both.
• Be aware of our limits. We are a country blessed with vast natural resources, but it is also important to bound our uses in some areas. For example, water is a finite resource, both underground and flowing in our rivers and streams. It sustains life.
Closer to home, consider these individual options:
• Join a garden group or sign up for a gardening or naturalist class. Our city parks and gardens are all remarkable. Extend that experience into your individual outdoor spaces for the enjoyment of all. And consider helping a friend or youngster to experience the joy of growing things.
• Join a group to help pick up litter on our streets and roads.
• Begin hiking every day in our parks and other nature areas. Aiken is blessed with a network of trails that include access to a rare Carolina Bay. The magnificent trees of Colleton Avenue, the newly landscaped boulevard walk on Park Avenue, as well as the extensive natural areas – including the nationally renowned Hopelands Gardens and Hitchcock Woods – all deserve our attention.
• Help a local beekeeper. Even it you can’t have honey bees near your home, know what plants they frequent, and add some to your landscape.
• Find out what butterflies need, and plant the flowers they visit and their host plants.
• Join the local Bluebird Society and help to maintain their life-giving network of bird houses. Aiken is the state-wide leader in this exceptional conservation effort.
My last two points:
Do what you can to tend to our natural environment.
And conserve what we have, while we use it wisely.
Please remember to join us on Newberry Street and The Alley next year when Earth Day in Aiken returns on Saturday, April 17, 2021.