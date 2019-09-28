As an Aiken native, I know a healthy community is one where people step up to help each other every day, but especially during difficult times. The Aiken community unites when tragedy strikes because we have a deep understanding that these are real people, real lives.
The Aiken County United Way builds on community strengths and assets, supports direct-service programs and community-change efforts, and advocates for public-policy changes. As the fundraising organization for 30 partner agencies and 45 critical need programs serving over 200,000 people, it is the most effective and efficient way to aid our friends, neighbors and community. Real people, real lives.
As our community’s leader in tackling the tough issues facing Aiken County, the United Way has 280 volunteers who completed 77 projects at 21 different sites for partner agencies, group homes and senior citizens. Real people and real lives benefit from programs ranging from after-school and kindergarten-readiness to emergency shelters providing battered women and children a safe harbor in times of crisis. United Way also provides wide-ranging counseling services for families, individuals and children experiencing trauma; and services to the homeless needing housing.
For 67 years, the United Way continues to serve our neighbors, co-workers and families. We deliver results through diversified support of vital agencies and programs and help people every day by working on the underlying causes of problems for a better tomorrow. I invite you to visit our website, www.uwaiken.org, where the 2018 Collective Impact Report, Annual Report and audit information confirms how real people, real lives are assisted with your generous donations.
As we begin the 2019 campaign, please join me in making a lasting impact within our community to promote continued growth and refocus on the common needs essential for a full and productive life. Aiken County triumphs when families are financially stable, our children are on track and well rounded, and adults are healthy and engaged – and that translates into a safer, healthier and more prosperous community for everyone.
Should you need additional information on donating, contact Ellen Luton, director of Resource Development, at Ellen@uwaiken.org.
Thank you in advance for helping real people, real lives here in Aiken County.