Today's well-behaved, attention-giving, self-controlling students will be the future's dynamic leaders, movers and shakers.
The following statement is written especially for schoolchildren and their parents and devoted guardians: To know for sure what today's students will be doing tomorrow and most importantly the Day after Tomorrow, students (and their parents and guardians) must take note of what they are doing today. They must take note of what they are doing in each moment – especially in school, because learning opportunities are purposefully presented by the teacher.
The parental process of noting intentionality in a child should start as early as the child's discovery of self-awareness. Self-awareness in a child is evident generally around 18-months. At this stage of child-development, parents can evaluate the child's understanding and compliance to the parental commands "yes" and "no." This can create a solid foundation for the child to behave properly and productively throughout his or her developmental years.
To produce useful, desirable and distinguishing behavioral characteristics in children, parents must be consistent and persistent in directing and redirecting the child to learn and respond appropriately to yes and no. The child will exhibit productive behaviors that will produce rewards. Observant parents and guardians will notice after a short period of time that the child will operate within a zone of excellent behavior, automatically complying with all the rules at home and at school – the makings for a successful student.
The knowledge and skills students are receiving first at home and in school will serve as the foundation for their future participation as useful members of the community.
The self-controlled, well-mannered student can benefit from self-discipline. Well-behaved and self-regulated students during their pre-school through high school years will be better prepared for college than their un-self-regulated classmates. As such, it is in the parent's best interest to monitor their children's involvement in school.
The conscientious parent can advance their child's profile by teaching the student to invest in him or herself by earning parent-sourced funds to purchase certain "wants." Parents could allow their student to earn a certain dollar-amount for excellent classroom behavior, excellent grades or documented efforts toward excellent grades. It is understandable that some parents will reject the notion of having their child earn money for doing what is expected; but, reality indicates that parental expectation alone is not effective 100% of the time. Sometimes, "priming the pump" for water (so-to-speak) to gush out is necessary. Ideally, "priming-the-pump" will be a temporary function, lasting just long enough for the student to learn and appreciate what Success feels like, and will transition to the expected practices naturally and permanently.
Here are some distinguishing characteristics that can function as a repellent to prevent the damaging effects of distractions:
1. Total and complete attention-fiving: The student must be taught by his or her parents (well before distractions surface) to have a made-up mind to resist the various and frequent distractions. Parents should develop a communicative relationship with their child's teachers from the beginning of the student's educational experience.
2. Intentionality: This is when the student does something on purpose to achieve a pre-calculated result; the student's effort is intentional. (Parents can be effective with helping the young person identify the goal. (The goal could be to sit quietly in class and listen to the teacher.)
3. Flexibility: The student must develop the ability to change a certain behavior when the situation changes.
4. Optimism: The student needs to display hopefulness and confidence in the successful outcome of something.
5. Motivation: The student needs to show excitement for a given task or action.
6. Persistence
7. Strong Work Ethic
8. Self-advocacy
9, Sympathetic
9. Organization
10. Ability to think and work independently
11. Ability to persevere and complete tasks
10. Develop an inquiring mind
11. Develop good written and sp0ken English skills
12. Ability to work well in groups
If today's public school students learn and use all or most of the skills and knowledge that are associated with the aforementioned characteristics, they will rise among their state, national and international peers as respected leaders. A well-behaved student today will be well-positioned to assume the boss man's position in the future.