A recent article that appeared in this paper asked two questions: the first was more of an observation in asking why there existed such a strong hatred of President Trump. The second, more to the point, asked the readers as to whether the actions of Congress (seemingly consumed with investigations instead of legislation) were really doing service to our country, Constitution and citizens. Are our elected Representatives advancing democracy? This writer thinks not.
The Russian collusion narrative was promoted by the Democrats who lobbied to have a Special Counsel (Mueller) appointed. This came to fruition and during the term of the Mueller Investigation over several high-profile democrats such as Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell among others made the rounds of the news outlets to denounce the president and state outright that they had proof of wrongdoing.
The investigation consumed over two years of the Trump presidency and cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. Democrats waited in anticipation for Mueller’s final report expecting to lastly have the ammunition to sideline the president. However, the report did not find that Trump himself, any of his campaign staff or any other American had colluded with the Russians. Nor did the report make any finding of obstruction. When Mueller’s testimony before Congress amounted to a dud, the Democrats were deflated. It seemed that every card they played was trumped (pun intended).
Now, at the start of the 2020 campaign season, comes the newest attempt at unseating the president, an impeachment inquiry based upon a whistleblower report of a phone call the president had with the newly elected president of the Ukraine. Though the whistleblower admitted having no direct knowledge of the call, he or she asserts being advised by others who ostensibly did.
The whistleblower appears to be a “deep state” operative who had not just advice in preparing and submitting the complaint but actual direct assistance in fabricating the construct of the complaint. Also, Stephen Meister writes, “What’s more telling is that agency regulations and the whistleblower form required the accuser to swear, under penalty of perjury, that he had first-hand knowledge”; that condition had been conveniently removed. Do not these observations sound reasonable enough to question and not be attributed to a right-wing conspiracy theory?
Consider these facts: 1. The complaint itself was written like a legal brief in both style and format, and hardly the product of a novice.
2. The whistleblower is now known to have consulted with the staff of the House intel committee weeks before submitting the complaint. Does anyone believe that the Staff would have not consulted with Adam Schiff as Chairman on such an explosive matter? Further, Schiff denied the meeting then lied about it.
3. Though Schiff knew about the complaint weeks in advance, he did not share it with his Republican colleagues in the committee.
4. Nancy Pelosi announces an impeachment inquiry without a formal vote in the House (a calculated move that becomes clear later); and does so supposedly before having the complaint or the transcript of the call.
5. Schiff, a known Trump hater, is put in charge of the inquiry. Then in open session he makes up damning language that he attributes to Trump in the call with the Ukrainian president (who denies being coerced by Trump). Any viewer who listened to Schiff’s diatribe could have easily come away thinking Trump plainly guilty of wrongdoing. Only later does he admit to making it up by calling it a parody. Anyone who believes in fair play should be appalled and demand that Schiff be removed.
6. The democrats want to remove or discredit anyone who stands in their way of railroading the president. It started during the Russian collusion hoax with Jeff Sessions, and now they are attacking Attorney General Barr, for example, and anyone else who might not fit the narrative and advance their cause. They think they only are the guardians of democracy.
7. As alluded to earlier, Pelosi made a calculated move to call for an inquiry without a full House vote. She knows that a formal impeachment inquiry would open a Pandora’s box with the Republicans able to subpoena their own witnesses to testify. That’s also the reason the administration has challenged Pelosi to bring it to a vote. Secondarily, Pelosi is experienced, and she knows that it would be tough to convict in the Republican dominated Senate. It also would give the Republicans a forum in which she had little control. It’s also a bonus that they can use the inquiry in trying to discredit Trump going into the 2020 election.
The title of this article is an allusion to George Orwell’s book "1984," which “…at its core, is a novel about language; how it can be used by governments to subjugate and obfuscate…” It was picked because “The Ministry of Truth is where lies are manufactured…to reflect the Party’s latest version of reality…and that those in power can make the 'truth' into whatever they choose.”
At a time when political dishonesty is rampant, we should remember "1984’s" most important lesson: The state can occupy your mind.”
Are we being manipulated into thinking only one way about things? Instead of gulping down what’s fed to us through a digital society, we should try to develop our own thoughts. Who’s acting Orwellian here, the administration or the Democrats in Congress? Think about it. You must decide.