"This land is your land; this land is my land, from California to the New York Island. From the Redwood Forest, to the Gulf Stream waters. This land was made for you and me," — Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter
All hands throughout the U.S., including those in every community across the land, are needed to raise the educational performance of all public school students.
On the recent Program for International Assessment or PISA, students in the U.S. failed to make expected gains compared to students in other industrialized nations in the world. This lack of academic progress should concern every American and should move every American to a let-us-fix-it posture backed by serious, immediate and intentional action. Such action can be activated at the local schoolhouse tomorrow morning by sending a note to your child's teacher, acknowledging your interest to become even more involved in your child's education.
This involvement would be an add-on to your existing involvement. It could include home-based teaching of self-discipline, such as instructing your child to always listen to the teacher and to always be kind and nice to other children in the classroom, in the hallway and on the playground or anywhere at the school. It is understood that the process of parent-teacher interaction is usually originated from the teacher's end of the communication line. However, this parent-initiated approach communicates a good message to the student and to the teacher. It conveys to the teacher that the parent is requiring the student to report to class ready to learn.
PISA is a worldwide study that evaluates educational systems by measuring the scholastic performance of 15-year-old students in mathematics, science and reading. The exam is considered a barometer of future economic competitiveness and is given every three years. The purpose is to make education comparisons across the world. Educators along with families and community leaders.
On the upcoming 2022 examination, American students must show competitive and impressive results, showing well-beyond flat performance in all subject areas.
In order to achieve the expected level of performance, objective-specific classroom instruction has to engage each student in a consistent manner. Students must be ready to participate and learn. Parents must not assume that when their children arrive at school ready to learn. A talk to the student about specific compliant behavior should take place each afternoon to be given again each morning, seasoned with words of encouragement. Students should go to class with their minds on doing exactly what the teacher says.
For hundreds of years the philosophy that the real strength of a vibrant nation is in the home has been in circulation. The home is where children are incubated and nurtured for a quality childhood, and an eventual productive adulthood. The next most important place is the schoolhouse, most specifically the classroom where teaching and learning take place. Ideally, there should be no distractions between teaching and learning.
The 2018 PISA results show a widening gap between higher- and lower-performing students in reading and math. The results in performance are flat, compared to similar countries. The U.S. is sliding in regard to struggling readers: Reading is most the most fundamental subject. It provides the path for understanding all other subjects.
The exam also measures how well students apply knowledge to real-world tasks. In the U.S., approximately 14% of the students were good at distinguishing fact from opinion. For higher-level reading comprehension, it is necessary for students to accurately separate fact from opinion. To begin, students must have clear definition of the two concepts: fact and opinion. An assumption should not be made that students have working definitions of these two words. They must be taught and supported by adequate, guided practice using a wide range of reading material.
One important strategy to raise the performance of students is to encourage the strengthening of each American home where economically disadvantaged students reside. The home is the nation's incubator for developing children physically, mentally and socially. Every agency in the community should (as a part of its strategic mission) support the strengthening of the home. To support the strength and child advancement of the home for the benefit of the children.