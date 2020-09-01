The 2020-2021 school year is the year of transformational teachers and educational leaders. Education leaders throughout the nation are to be commended for coming up with safe ways to continue the presentation of a high quality education. Legislators in South Carolina are to be commended for appropriating funds for the establishment of internet service in the rural areas, making it possible for them to attend school virtually. Having the option to offer educational opportunities to schoolchildren by employing this pandemic-free approach helps to level the education-access field for all schoolchildren.
Education will be presented in a significantly different fashion this year, given the necessity to navigate safely around COVID-19. Teachers are naturally change-oriented and creative and will find it essential to operate with a team to engage students in learning in nontraditional ways. This approach will generate the innate transformational qualities in teachers and their colleagues as professional teammates. Experience blended with ingenuity will surface to ensure the continuation of learning for the student.
Of equal importance is the transformational teacher who has characteristics that radiate, influencing their students to put forward their best effort to achieve academic-work. These uniquely-talented teachers seem to have a natural instinct to connect to students' hidden interests to engage seriously in the teaching-and-learning process.
Given the present need to navigate safely around COVID-19, the transformational teacher has to expend extra time to prepare rich, unprecedented virtual learning opportunities. Connectivity must be collaboratively engineered by the teacher, parent, student and educational leaders. These team-based efforts must be keen on teaching students the how-to. Simply put, a great amount of attention to the steps in a given process that are strategically designed to lead the learner to the achievement of a pre-established learning-outcome must be predominantly present and operational in the teaching-and-learning Infrastructure.
The role of parents increases exponentially under a distance learning and technology-based configuration.
It has been observed that students will exhaust self-motivation to achieve at the expected level for teachers they feel care first for them; it has been documented that students will exhaust their cognitive limits to measure up to the academic standard of teachers where a mutual teacher-originated teacher-student respect is present.
Mrs. A.P. Hickman passed away on June 29, 2020. She lived just shy of a full 100 years. In her most recent professional years, she served as a library assistant at the Aiken County Public Library. While visiting the library a number of years ago, we exchanged various rich, education-related topics. One of the topics renewed very favorable recollections of one of my elementary teachers who happened to have been Mrs. Hickman's sister. No further pondering was necessary to understand the irremovable place that her sister, Mrs. Lucie Robinson, occupied in my mind and heart.
She would pack extra sandwiches to share with students who did not have anything to eat during lunchtime, before the federal government provided free lunch for low-income schoolchildren. Mrs. Robinson, after visually scanning the room, would approach the student and say "I just happen to have an extra sandwich that I want to share with you."
Mondays were the students' most favorite day to have Mrs. Robinson to visit their desks during lunchtime. She would have crispy fried chicken pieces leftover from her Sunday dinner. With her students on her mind each Saturday evening, she would fry extra chicken. Occasionally she would have 2-by-2-inch sandwich squares with peach preserves. None of the popular fast-food places could compete with the delicious fried chicken Mrs. Robinson just happen to have during lunchtime.
Mrs. Robinson, a transformational teacher, came to the neighborhood to see the modest new home we had moved into. Before moving to the new home, we had lived in houses that were a step above a barn used to shelter farm animals. It was impossible to be warm during the winter season, and unattacked by a variety of insects during the warm and hot season. The outdoors were visible from the inside – there were 2 to 3 inch spaces between the boards that covered the exterior and interior of the house.
Mrs. Robinson was so happy for our family. She approached me at my desk the morning following her visit to the community and commented on her visit to my neighborhood. Mrs. Robinson's visit earned her the distinction of being characterized a transformational teacher. Today's transformational teachers are indispensable. They plant an internal drive in their students, positioning them to value themselves and others – instilling in them a determination to achieve. Transformational teachers first study their students (their subjects) to identify the motivation that is often hidden and unengaged.
Mrs. Hickman and her sister received their education at Bettis Academy in Edgefield County, South Carolina. It is significant to note this fact, because they embodied the spreading-of-education-ambition that was evident in the founder of Betis Academy, the Rev. Alexander Bettis. Bettis, a former slave, was instrumental in assisting with organizing Storm Branch Academy, located in the southeastern section of Aiken County. The education pioneer's legacy can be noticed in the design of the impressive Mount Canaan Baptist Church located off Highway 25 between Trenton and North Augusta.
Under the pastorate of the Rev. George L. Brightharp, The Mount Canaan Baptist Church nourishes the value of educating the community's people for the present and the future. Its present-day pastor, Brightharp, a former Paine College professor, is well-known throughout the CSRA and beyond. His former students include a number of contributing members of their respective communities on local, state and national levels. (Among them is this columnist.)
Brightharp is a significant leader in the community who continues to advance the vision of the visionary, the late Bettis. Bettis' vision focused on the betterment-of-mankind-and- personal-industry. Alfred W. Nicholson's Sketch of The Life and Labor of Reverend Alexander Bettis merits the status of highly-recommended reading for all citizens, regardless ones native residence or community.